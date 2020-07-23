Four Corners COVID-19 Update

July 22, 2020—The past 2-day total of COVID-19 cases has risen by 9 in the Four Corners District:

Polk County has 4 new cases for 17 cases total, and 12 have recovered.

Seward County has 3 new cases for a total of 64 cases, and 51 have recovered.

York County has 2 new cases for a total of 61 cases, and 51 have recovered.

Butler County remains at 55 cases, and 50 have recovered.

The total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners District is 197, and 164 of those have recovered.

Community briefings will be held on Thursday, July 22 using Zoom conferencing for each county in the District. If you would like to join a briefing, please visit www.fourcorners.ne.gov where the links are posted on the calendar.

For questions or more information about COVID-19, please call Four Corners at 402-362-2621, email info@fourcorners.ne.gov or visit www.fourcorners.ne.gov.