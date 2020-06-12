class="post-template-default single single-post postid-467179 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
Four Corners COVID-19 Update

BY Four Corners Health Department | June 12, 2020
June 12, 2020—The past 2-day total of COVID-19 cases has risen by 2 cases in the Four Corners District:

  • Seward County has 1 new case for a total of 32.  Of the 32, there are 26 recovered individuals.   There was 1 death.
  • Butler County has 1 new case for a total of 52, and 44 have recovered.
  • Polk County remains at 11 cases.  Of the 11, 10 have recovered.
  • York County remains at 37 cases, and 36 have recovered.

The total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners District is 132, and 116 of those have recovered.

Wearing cloth face coverings is an additional step to slow the spread of COVID-19 when combined with every day preventative actions and social distancing in public settings.  Learn more about how to use cloth face coverings:  https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/how-to-wear-cloth-face-coverings.html?fbclid=IwAR3L0Vbtl5LLOwMhEbxElzjJLRUVmjmkX5apI4SeTTUayhMzRJtC2qoys64

For questions or more information about COVID-19, please call Four Corners at 402-362-2621, email info@fourcorners.ne.gov or visit www.fourcorners.ne.gov.

