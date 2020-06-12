Four Corners COVID-19 Update

June 12, 2020—The past 2-day total of COVID-19 cases has risen by 2 cases in the Four Corners District:
- Seward County has 1 new case for a total of 32. Of the 32, there are 26 recovered individuals. There was 1 death.
- Butler County has 1 new case for a total of 52, and 44 have recovered.
- Polk County remains at 11 cases. Of the 11, 10 have recovered.
- York County remains at 37 cases, and 36 have recovered.
The total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners District is 132, and 116 of those have recovered.
Wearing cloth face coverings is an additional step to slow the spread of COVID-19 when combined with every day preventative actions and social distancing in public settings. Learn more about how to use cloth face coverings: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/how-to-wear-cloth-face-coverings.html?fbclid=IwAR3L0Vbtl5LLOwMhEbxElzjJLRUVmjmkX5apI4SeTTUayhMzRJtC2qoys64
For questions or more information about COVID-19, please call Four Corners at 402-362-2621, email info@fourcorners.ne.gov or visit www.fourcorners.ne.gov.