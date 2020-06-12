Four Corners COVID-19 Update

June 12, 2020—The past 2-day total of COVID-19 cases has risen by 2 cases in the Four Corners District:

Seward County has 1 new case for a total of 32. Of the 32, there are 26 recovered individuals. There was 1 death.

Butler County has 1 new case for a total of 52, and 44 have recovered.

Polk County remains at 11 cases. Of the 11, 10 have recovered.

York County remains at 37 cases, and 36 have recovered.

The total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners District is 132, and 116 of those have recovered.

Wearing cloth face coverings is an additional step to slow the spread of COVID-19 when combined with every day preventative actions and social distancing in public settings. Learn more about how to use cloth face coverings: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/how-to-wear-cloth-face-coverings.html?fbclid=IwAR3L0Vbtl5LLOwMhEbxElzjJLRUVmjmkX5apI4SeTTUayhMzRJtC2qoys64

