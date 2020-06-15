Four Corners COVID-19 Update

June 15, 2020—The past 3-day total of COVID-19 cases has risen by only 1 case in the Four Corners District:

Seward County has 1 new case for a total of 33. Of the 33, there are 26 recovered individuals.

Butler County remains at 52 cases, and 45 have recovered.

Polk County remains at 11 cases and 10 have recovered.

York County remains at 37 cases, and 36 have recovered.

The total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners District is 133, and 117 of those have recovered.

Today it was announced by our Governor Pete Ricketts that it is expected the Four Corners District will be moving into the Phase III Directed Health Measures as of June 22, 2020. Please stay tuned for new orders and guidance documents that will be posted at www.fourcorners.ne.gov as they become available.

For questions or more information about COVID-19, please call Four Corners at 402-362-2621, email info@fourcorners.ne.gov or visit www.fourcorners.ne.gov.