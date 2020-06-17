class="post-template-default single single-post postid-467932 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
Four Corners COVID-19 Update

BY KTMX/KAWL News Staff | June 17, 2020
June 17, 2020—The past 2-day total of COVID-19 cases has risen by 1 case in the Four Corners District:

  • York County has one new case for a total of 38 cases.  Of the 38, 36 have recovered.
  • Seward County remains at 33 cases, and recovered individuals have increased to 27.
  • Butler County remains at 52 cases, and 46 have recovered.
  • Polk County remains at 11 cases and 10 have recovered.

The total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners District is 134, and 119 of those have recovered.

For questions or more information about COVID-19, please call Four Corners at 402-362-2621, email info@fourcorners.ne.gov or visit www.fourcorners.ne.gov.

