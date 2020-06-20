Four Corners COVID-19 Update

June 19, 2020—The past 2-day total of COVID-19 cases has risen by 1 case in the Four Corners District:

York County has one new case for a total of 39 cases. Of the 39, 37 have recovered.

Seward County remains at 33 cases, and recovered individuals have increased to 27.

Butler County remains at 52 cases, and 46 have recovered.

Polk County remains at 11 cases and 10 have recovered.

The total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners District is 135, and 120 of those have recovered.

New Phase III Directed Health Measures will be in effect starting Monday, June 22, 2020. The new directives will be posted to the Four Corners website, along with guidance documents for Phase III activities. Please visit www.fourcorners.ne.gov to view the documents.

For questions or more information about COVID-19, please call Four Corners at 402-362-2621, email info@fourcorners.ne.gov or visit www.fourcorners.ne.gov.