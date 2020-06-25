Four Corners COVID-19 Update

June 24, 2020—The past 2-day total of COVID-19 cases has risen by 2 cases in the Four Corners District:
- York County has one new case for a total of 40 cases. Of the 40, 37 have recovered.
- Seward County has one new case for a total of 34 cases, and recovered individuals have increased to 28.
- Butler County remains at 52 cases, and 46 have recovered.
- Polk County remains at 11 cases and all have recovered.
The total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners District is 137, and 122 of those have recovered.
For questions or more information about COVID-19, please call Four Corners at 402-362-2621, email info@fourcorners.ne.gov or visit www.fourcorners.ne.gov.