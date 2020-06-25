Four Corners COVID-19 Update

June 24, 2020—The past 2-day total of COVID-19 cases has risen by 2 cases in the Four Corners District:

York County has one new case for a total of 40 cases. Of the 40, 37 have recovered.

Seward County has one new case for a total of 34 cases, and recovered individuals have increased to 28.

Butler County remains at 52 cases, and 46 have recovered.

Polk County remains at 11 cases and all have recovered.

The total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners District is 137, and 122 of those have recovered.

For questions or more information about COVID-19, please call Four Corners at 402-362-2621, email info@fourcorners.ne.gov or visit www.fourcorners.ne.gov.