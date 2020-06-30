Four Corners COVID-19 Update

June 29, 2020—The past 3-day total of COVID-19 cases has risen by 3 in the Four Corners District:

Seward County has two new cases for a total of 36 cases, and recovered individuals have increased to 30. One of the new cases is actually a delayed test result from May, where the person has recovered.

York County has one new case for a total of 41 cases, and 39 have recovered.

Butler County remains at 52 cases, and 49 have recovered.

Polk County remains at 11 cases and all have recovered.

The total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners District is 140, and 129 of those have recovered.

