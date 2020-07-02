Four Corners COVID-19 Update

July 1, 2020—The past 2-day total of COVID-19 cases has risen by 5 in the Four Corners District:

Seward County has four new cases for a total of 40 cases, and 30 have recovered.

York County has one new case for a total of 42 cases, and 39 have recovered.

Butler County remains at 52 cases, and 49 have recovered.

Polk County remains at 11 cases and all have recovered.

The total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners District is 145, and 129 of those have recovered.

A new feature, a Risk Dial, has been added to the Four Corners website. The Four Corners Risk Dial will provide a snapshot of the week’s risk level associated with COVID-19. Local data from the previous week is used to set the risk level, such as number of cases, healthcare system capacity, identification of community spread, availability of tests, contact tracing, and critical medical equipment. The risk dial can be found at https://fourcorners.ne.gov/programs-services-2/coronavirus-covid-19-information/covid-19-risk-gauge/ . It will be updated weekly at the end of each Thursday. Guidance documents are also available on the page to help understand what to do at the different risk levels.

For questions or more information about COVID-19, please call Four Corners at 402-362-2621, email info@fourcorners.ne.gov or visit www.fourcorners.ne.gov.