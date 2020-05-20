Four Corners COVID-19 Update; Total Cumulative Cases Now 103

May 20, 2020—The past two day total of COVID-19 cases has risen by 7 in the Four Corners District:

Butler County has 4 new cases for a total of 37. Of the 37, there are 16 recovered individuals.

Seward County has 2 new cases for a total of 27. Of the 27, there are 15 recovered individuals.

York County has 1 new case for a total of 30. Of the 30, there are 21 recovered individuals.

Polk County has no new cases and remains at 9. All prior cases and are recovered.

The total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners District is 103.

On Tuesday May 19, the NE National Guard was in David City, NE and provided COVID-19 testing to the area. A total of 233 people were tested during the event.

TestNebraska will be coming to the Four Corners District next week to provide free COVID-19 tests. They are scheduled to be in York on Tuesday, May 26 and in Seward on Wednesday, May 27. To learn more, and to see if you need to be tested, please go to www.TestNebraska.com . We encourage you to consider being tested if you:

think you may have COVID-19 and/or have symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, loss of taste/smell)

have been exposed to someone with COVID-19

work in a high-risk profession.

For questions or more information about COVID-19, please call Four Corners at 402-362-2621, email info@fourcorners.ne.gov or visit www.fourcorners.ne.gov.