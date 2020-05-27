Four Corners COVID-19 Update

May 27, 2020—The past 5 day total of COVID-19 cases has risen by just 2 cases in the Four Corners District:

Butler County has 1 new case for a total of 45. Of the 45, there are 28 recovered individuals.

Polk County has 1 new case for a total of 10. Of the 10, and 9 are recovered.

Seward County remains at 28, and 19 are recovered.

York County remains at 35, and 29 are recovered.

The total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners District is 118, and 85 of those have recovered.

On Tuesday May 19, the NE National Guard was in David City, NE and provided COVID-19 testing to the area. A summary of the event reports that a total of 233 people were tested. Of the 233, there was a total of 15 positive tests. Of the positive tests, 8 were from individuals living outside the Four Corners region, and 7 were from people living in Butler County.

