Four Corners COVID-19 Updates

October 9, 2020—Four Corners Health Department COVID-19 Updates, Corrections, and Deaths Announced.

Deaths

As of Friday October 9, Four Corners Health Department sadly announces two new COVID-19 related deaths in the District:

A Butler County man in his 70s, who was hospitalized, has died.

A Polk County woman in her 90s has died.

Correction from October 7: On October 7, there were 9 laboratory results incorrectly reported to Four Corners as positive, which were in fact, negative. The incorrect results were 8 reports attributed to Seward County and 1 to Polk County. The corrected numbers for October 6-7 are as follows:

The October 6-7 totals of COVID-19 cases increased by 58 in the Four Corners District:

York County had 23 new cases for a total of 241.

Polk County had 19 new cases for 110 cases total.

Seward County had 9 new cases for a total of 308.

Butler County added 7 new cases for 156 total cases.

As for the latest information, the October 8-9 totals increased by 62 positive COVID-19 cases.

York County had 28 new cases for a total of 269.

Seward County had 15 new cases for a total of 323.

Polk County had 12 new cases for 122 cases total.

Butler County added 7 new cases for 163 total cases.

The total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners District is 877. There have been 163 new COVID cases in the past 7 days. This is a significant increase over the past weeks.

It is important to look at cases per million per day because it reflects the frequency of the cases based on the population of the county. As of Thursday, October 8, the cases per million per day were calculated based on the previous week:

County Cases Per Million Per Day Butler 266 cases per million per day Polk 1,218 cases per million per day Seward 247 cases per million per day York 633 cases per million per day

The Four Corners Risk Dial is now set at Orange (2.44), which is at Elevated Risk. It is important to practice physical distancing (>6 ft.), avoid crowds, wear a face-covering, and practice good handwashing to lower your risk.