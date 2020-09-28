Four Corners COVID-19 Updates

September 28, 2020—Four Corners Health Department COVID-19 Updates

The past 3-day total of COVID-19 cases has increased by 32 in the Four Corners District:

Seward County has 9 new cases for a total of 270, and 145 have recovered.

Polk County has 2 new cases for 62 cases total, and 26 have recovered.

Butler County adds 7 new cases for 124 total cases, and 74 have recovered.

York County has 14 new cases for a total of 180, and 104 have recovered.

The total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners District is 636, and 349 of those have recovered.

For questions or more information about COVID-19, please call Four Corners at 402-362-2621, email info@fourcorners.ne.gov or visit www.fourcorners.ne.gov.