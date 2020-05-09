Four Corners Daily COVID-19 Update

May 9, 2020—Four new cases of COVID-19 were lab-confirmed today in the Four Corners District:

Butler County—A teenage male tested positive and his case is under investigation.

York County—A male in his 30’s tested positive and is self-isolating at home. His case is under investigation.

Seward County—A male in his 20’s is positive, and his case is a result of community transmission.

York County—A male in his 50’s has also tested positive and is case of community spread.

The total number of cases in the Four Corners District is now 58. Seward County has 17 cases; Butler and York Counties both have 16; and Polk County 9.

New guidance is now available for barbershops and salons and is posted on our Four Corners website at http://www.fourcorners.ne.gov/coronavirus-n-cov .