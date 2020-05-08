Four Corners Daily COVID-19 Update

May 8, 2020—Three new cases of COVID-19 were lab-confirmed today in the Four Corners District:

Butler County—A female in her 20’s tested positive; her case is under investigation.

Seward County—A female in her 20’s is positive; her case is a result of community transmission.

Butler County—A female in her 40’s has also tested positive after being exposed at a workplace outside the district.

The total number of cases in the Four Corners District is now 54. Seward County has 16 cases; Butler County 15; York County 14; and Polk County 9. The total number of recovered individuals has risen to 32.

A COVID-19 testing event took place today in Shelby, NE and was carried out by the NE National Guard to increase testing in the Four Corners District. It was considered a successful effort with a total of 202 people able to be tested at the event.