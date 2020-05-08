class="post-template-default single single-post postid-460476 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
Four Corners Daily COVID-19 Update

BY Four Corners Health Department | May 8, 2020
May 8, 2020—Three new cases of COVID-19 were lab-confirmed today in the Four Corners District:

  • Butler County—A female in her 20’s tested positive; her case is under investigation.
  • Seward County—A female in her 20’s is positive; her case is a result of community transmission.
  • Butler County—A female in her 40’s has also tested positive after being exposed at a workplace outside the district.

The total number of cases in the Four Corners District is now 54.  Seward County has 16 cases; Butler County 15; York County 14; and Polk County 9.  The total number of recovered individuals has risen to 32.

A COVID-19 testing event took place today in Shelby, NE and was carried out by the NE National Guard to increase testing in the Four Corners District.  It was considered a successful effort with a total of 202 people able to be tested at the event.

