The Four Corners Health Department and Public Health Solutions recommend keeping schools closed indefinitely in the ESU 6 district. They will review the situation again in regards to COVID-19 on April 30th. The letter found below was sent out to ESU 6 schools which includes Centennial, Crete, Dorchester, Exeter-Milligan, Fillmore Central, Heartland, Malcolm, McCool Junction, Milford, Norris, Seward, Shickley, Waverly, Wilber-Clatonia, and York.

(Click to enlarge the image)