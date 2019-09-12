Four Corners Health Department Continues To Work On Issue With Tropical Mosquito, Asks Community To Help Out

YORK- A mosquito from the Tropical region has been discovered in the southwest part of York. This mosquito, the Aedes Aegypti, has been known to pass along the Zika virus, but of course, the mosquito would have to bite someone with the virus to pass it to another person. Every two weeks, Four Corners Health Department runs mosquito traps in York and Seward County and they specifically are trapping for Wes Nile. In the process of looking at mosquitos, they found this one and sent it to the CDC. Executive the Director of Four Corners Health Department Laura McDougall says they aren’t sure how the insect got here. McDougall also says that the numbers need to decrease the numbers of these mosquitos and explains the best way to keep the numbers down and eliminate the population.

Something as simple as a bottle cap with water would be a breeding ground for this Aedes Agegypti. These mosquitos also like to be around people, so where bug spray with deet in it, wear long sleeves and pants if necessary.

McDougall and members of the Four Corners Health Department and they are going to be going door to door this weekend. To help people understand the process of trying to get rid of these mosquitos.

She added that they really don’t want this mosquito back next year. For any questions or concerns, contact Four Corners Health Department at 402-362-2621 and they have a number of employees who can answer questions.