Four Corners Health Department COVID-19 Update

May 29, 2020—The past 2-day total of COVID-19 cases has risen by just 2 cases in the Four Corners District:

Butler County has 1 new case for a total of 46. Of the 46, there are 37 recovered individuals.

York County has 1 new case for a total of 36, and 31 are recovered.

Seward County remains at 28, and 19 are recovered.

Polk County remains at 10, and 9 are recovered.

The total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners District is 120, and 96 of those have recovered.

New Directed Health Measures take effect in the Four Corners District beginning June 1, 2020. The official document will be posted on the Four Corners website (www.fourcorners.ne.gov) once it becomes available, along with the most recent guidance documents from State Officials.

For questions or more information about COVID-19, please call Four Corners at 402-362-2621, email info@fourcorners.ne.gov or visit www.fourcorners.ne.gov.