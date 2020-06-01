class="post-template-default single single-post postid-464940 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
Four Corners Health Department COVID-19 Update | KRVN Radio

BY KTMX/KAWL News Staff | June 1, 2020
June 1, 2020—The past 3-day total of COVID-19 cases has risen by 4 cases in the Four Corners District:

  • Butler County has 2 new cases for a total of 48.  Of the 48, there are 40 recovered individuals.
  • York County has 1 new case for a total of 37, and 31 are recovered.
  • Seward County has 1 new case for a total of 29, and 20 are recovered.
  • Polk County remains at 10, and 9 are recovered.

The total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners District is 124, and 100 of those have recovered.

For questions or more information about COVID-19, please call Four Corners at 402-362-2621, email info@fourcorners.ne.gov or visit www.fourcorners.ne.gov.

