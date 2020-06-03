Four Corners Health Department COVID-19 Update

June 3, 2020—The past 2-day total of COVID-19 cases has risen by 3 cases in the Four Corners District:

Butler County has 2 new cases for a total of 50. Of the 50, there are 41 recovered individuals.

Seward County has 1 new case for a total of 30, and 21 are recovered. There was one death.

York County remains at 37 cases, and 31 are recovered.

Polk County remains at 10, and 9 are recovered.

The total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners District is 127, and 102 of those have recovered.

For questions or more information about COVID-19, please call Four Corners at 402-362-2621, email info@fourcorners.ne.gov or visit www.fourcorners.ne.gov.