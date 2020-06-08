Four Corners Health Department COVID-19 Update

June 8, 2020—The past 3-day total of COVID-19 cases has risen by 1 case in the Four Corners District:
- Butler County has 1 new cases for a total of 51. Of the 51, there are 43 recovered individuals.
- Seward County remains at 30, and 26 are recovered. There was one death.
- York County remains at 37 cases, and 33 are recovered.
- Polk County remains at 10, and all 10 are recovered.
The total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners District is 128, and 112 of those have recovered.
For questions or more information about COVID-19, please call Four Corners at 402-362-2621, email info@fourcorners.ne.gov or visit www.fourcorners.ne.gov.