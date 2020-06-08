Four Corners Health Department COVID-19 Update

June 8, 2020—The past 3-day total of COVID-19 cases has risen by 1 case in the Four Corners District:

Butler County has 1 new cases for a total of 51. Of the 51, there are 43 recovered individuals.

Seward County remains at 30, and 26 are recovered. There was one death.

York County remains at 37 cases, and 33 are recovered.

Polk County remains at 10, and all 10 are recovered.

The total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners District is 128, and 112 of those have recovered.

For questions or more information about COVID-19, please call Four Corners at 402-362-2621, email info@fourcorners.ne.gov or visit www.fourcorners.ne.gov.