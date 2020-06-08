class="post-template-default single single-post postid-466152 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
Four Corners Health Department COVID-19 Update

BY KTMX/KAWL News Staff | June 8, 2020
June 8, 2020—The past 3-day total of COVID-19 cases has risen by 1 case in the Four Corners District:

  • Butler County has 1 new cases for a total of 51.  Of the 51, there are 43 recovered individuals.
  • Seward County remains at 30, and 26 are recovered.  There was one death.
  • York County remains at 37 cases, and 33 are recovered.
  • Polk County remains at 10, and all 10 are recovered.

The total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners District is 128, and 112 of those have recovered.

For questions or more information about COVID-19, please call Four Corners at 402-362-2621, email info@fourcorners.ne.gov or visit www.fourcorners.ne.gov.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
