Four Corners Health Department COVID-19 Update

June 10, 2020—The past 2-day total of COVID-19 cases has risen by 2 cases in the Four Corners District:
- Seward County has 1 new case for a total of 31. Of the 31, there are 26 recovered individuals. There was 1 death.
- Polk County has 1 new case for a total of 11. Of the 11, 10 have recovered.
- York County remains at 37 cases, and 35 have recovered.
- Butler County remains at 51, and 43 have recovered.
The total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners District is 130, and 114 of those have recovered.
Test Nebraska will be testing in Seward on Thursday, June 12th from 8:00am – 12 Noon at the Seward County Fairgrounds, 500 N. 14th Street, Seward, NE 68434. Individuals must go to the www.testnebraska.com website to complete an assessment.