Four Corners Health Department COVID-19 Update | KRVN Radio

BY Four Corners Health Department | June 10, 2020
June 10, 2020—The past 2-day total of COVID-19 cases has risen by 2 cases in the Four Corners District:

  • Seward County has 1 new case for a total of 31.  Of the 31, there are 26 recovered individuals.   There was 1 death.
  • Polk County has 1 new case for a total of 11.  Of the 11, 10 have recovered.
  • York County remains at 37 cases, and 35 have recovered.
  • Butler County remains at 51, and 43 have recovered.

The total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners District is 130, and 114 of those have recovered.

Test Nebraska will be testing in Seward on Thursday, June 12th from 8:00am – 12 Noon at the Seward County Fairgrounds, 500 N. 14th Street, Seward, NE  68434.  Individuals must go to the www.testnebraska.com website to complete an assessment.

