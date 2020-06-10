Four Corners Health Department COVID-19 Update

June 10, 2020—The past 2-day total of COVID-19 cases has risen by 2 cases in the Four Corners District:

Seward County has 1 new case for a total of 31. Of the 31, there are 26 recovered individuals. There was 1 death.

Polk County has 1 new case for a total of 11. Of the 11, 10 have recovered.

York County remains at 37 cases, and 35 have recovered.

Butler County remains at 51, and 43 have recovered.

The total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners District is 130, and 114 of those have recovered.

Test Nebraska will be testing in Seward on Thursday, June 12th from 8:00am – 12 Noon at the Seward County Fairgrounds, 500 N. 14th Street, Seward, NE 68434. Individuals must go to the www.testnebraska.com website to complete an assessment.