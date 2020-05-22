Four Corners Health Department COVID-19 Update

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-463443 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
BY Four Corners Health Department | May 22, 2020
The Four Corners District two-day total of 9 new COVID-19 cases includes:

  • 7 new cases in Butler County
  • 2 new cases in York County

This 2-day case total brings the Four Corners District COVID-19 total to 116. Polk remains at 9, Seward County – 28, York -35, and Butler now has 44.

New sports guidance has been posted.  On our website at http://www.fourcorners.ne.gov/coronavirus-n-cov, you will find:

  • New Statewide Sports Reopening Guidelines, effective June 1st
  • New Youth Sports Guidelines, effective June 1st
  • Outline of Changes to Upcoming Directed Health Measures, Phase II, starting June 1st
  • Guidance for Restricted Fair Openings in Nebraska
  • Guidance for Livestock Shows and Events in Nebraska

We welcome your questions as you read through these documents.

For questions or more information about COVID-19, please call Four Corners at (402) 362-2621, email info@fourcorners.ne.gov or visit www.fourcorners.ne.gov.

