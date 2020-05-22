Four Corners Health Department COVID-19 Update

The Four Corners District two-day total of 9 new COVID-19 cases includes:
- 7 new cases in Butler County
- 2 new cases in York County
This 2-day case total brings the Four Corners District COVID-19 total to 116. Polk remains at 9, Seward County – 28, York -35, and Butler now has 44.
New sports guidance has been posted. On our website at http://www.fourcorners.ne.gov/coronavirus-n-cov, you will find:
- New Statewide Sports Reopening Guidelines, effective June 1st
- New Youth Sports Guidelines, effective June 1st
- Outline of Changes to Upcoming Directed Health Measures, Phase II, starting June 1st
- Guidance for Restricted Fair Openings in Nebraska
- Guidance for Livestock Shows and Events in Nebraska
We welcome your questions as you read through these documents.
For questions or more information about COVID-19, please call Four Corners at (402) 362-2621, email info@fourcorners.ne.gov or visit www.fourcorners.ne.gov.