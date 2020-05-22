Four Corners Health Department COVID-19 Update

The Four Corners District two-day total of 9 new COVID-19 cases includes:

7 new cases in Butler County

2 new cases in York County

This 2-day case total brings the Four Corners District COVID-19 total to 116. Polk remains at 9, Seward County – 28, York -35, and Butler now has 44.

New sports guidance has been posted. On our website at http://www.fourcorners.ne.gov/coronavirus-n-cov, you will find:

New Statewide Sports Reopening Guidelines, effective June 1 st

New Youth Sports Guidelines, effective June 1st

Outline of Changes to Upcoming Directed Health Measures, Phase II, starting June 1 st

Guidance for Restricted Fair Openings in Nebraska

Guidance for Livestock Shows and Events in Nebraska

We welcome your questions as you read through these documents.

For questions or more information about COVID-19, please call Four Corners at (402) 362-2621, email info@fourcorners.ne.gov or visit www.fourcorners.ne.gov.