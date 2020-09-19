Four Corners Health Department COVID-19 Updates

September 18, 2020—The past 2-day total of COVID-19 cases has increased by 20 in the Four Corners District:

York County has 9 new cases to total 151, and 99 have recovered.

Seward County has 6 new cases for a total of 229, and 142 have recovered.

Polk County adds 5 new cases for 48 cases total, and 25 have recovered.

Butler County remains at 106 total cases, and 73 have recovered.

The total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners District is 534, and 339 of those have recovered.

For questions or more information about COVID-19, please call Four Corners at 402-362-2621, email info@fourcorners.ne.gov or visit www.fourcorners.ne.gov.