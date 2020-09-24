class="post-template-default single single-post postid-487039 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
Four Corners Health Department COVID-19 Updates | KRVN Radio

Four Corners Health Department COVID-19 Updates

BY Four Corners Health Department | September 24, 2020
Home News Regional News
Four Corners Health Department COVID-19 Updates

September 23, 2020-  Four Corners Health Department COVID-19 Updates

The past 2-day total of COVID-19 cases has increased by 25 in the Four Corners District:

  • York County has 11 new cases for a total of 162, and 104 have recovered.
  • Seward County has 7 new cases for a total of 246, and 145 have recovered.
  • Polk County has 5 new cases for 55 cases total, and 26 have recovered.
  • Butler County adds 2 new cases for 112 total cases, and 74 have recovered.

The total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners District is 575, and 349 of those have recovered.

For questions or more information about COVID-19, please call Four Corners at 402-362-2621, email info@fourcorners.ne.gov or visit www.fourcorners.ne.gov.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: