September 23, 2020- Four Corners Health Department COVID-19 Updates

The past 2-day total of COVID-19 cases has increased by 25 in the Four Corners District:

York County has 11 new cases for a total of 162, and 104 have recovered.

Seward County has 7 new cases for a total of 246, and 145 have recovered.

Polk County has 5 new cases for 55 cases total, and 26 have recovered.

Butler County adds 2 new cases for 112 total cases, and 74 have recovered.

The total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners District is 575, and 349 of those have recovered.

For questions or more information about COVID-19, please call Four Corners at 402-362-2621, email info@fourcorners.ne.gov or visit www.fourcorners.ne.gov.