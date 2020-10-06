Four Corners Health Department COVID-19 Updates

The past 3-day total of COVID-19 cases has increased by 43 in the Four Corners District:

Polk County has 17 new cases for 91 cases total.

York County has 16 new cases for a total of 218.

Seward County has 9 new cases for a total of 299.

Butler County adds 1 new case for 149 total cases.

The total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners District is 757.

For questions or more information about COVID-19, please call Four Corners at 402-362-2621, email info@fourcorners.ne.gov or visit www.fourcorners.ne.gov.