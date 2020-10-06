class="post-template-default single single-post postid-489321 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
BY Four Corners Health Department | October 6, 2020
Four Corners Health Department COVID-19 Updates

The past 3-day total of COVID-19 cases has increased by 43 in the Four Corners District:

  • Polk County has 17 new cases for 91 cases total.
  • York County has 16 new cases for a total of 218.
  • Seward County has 9 new cases for a total of 299.
  • Butler County adds 1 new case for 149 total cases.

The total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners District is 757.

For questions or more information about COVID-19, please call Four Corners at 402-362-2621, email info@fourcorners.ne.gov or visit www.fourcorners.ne.gov.

