Four Corners Health Department COVID-19 Updates

There were 67 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the Four Corners District over the past 3 days:

York County had 22 new cases for a total of 291.

Seward County had 17 new cases for a total of 340.

Polk County had 17 new cases for 139 cases total.

Butler County added 11 new cases for 174 total cases.

The total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners District is 944.

For questions or more information about COVID-19, please call Four Corners at 402-362-2621, email info@fourcorners.ne.gov or visit www.fourcorners.ne.gov.