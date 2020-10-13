class="post-template-default single single-post postid-490764 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
Four Corners Health Department COVID-19 Updates

BY Four Corners Health Department | October 13, 2020
There were 67 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the Four Corners District over the past 3 days:

  • York County had 22 new cases for a total of 291.
  • Seward County had 17 new cases for a total of 340.
  • Polk County had 17 new cases for 139 cases total.
  • Butler County added 11 new cases for 174 total cases.

The total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners District is 944.

For questions or more information about COVID-19, please call Four Corners at 402-362-2621, email info@fourcorners.ne.gov or visit www.fourcorners.ne.gov.

