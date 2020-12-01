Four Corners Health Department COVID-19 Updates: Latest Cases and 4 Deaths

Four Corners reports 4 additional COVID-19 related deaths as of Monday (11/30/2020):

A York County man in his 50’s, who was found deceased at his home.

A York County man in his 80’s, who was under medical care.

A Polk County woman in her 80’s, who was under medical care.

A Butler County woman in her 50’s, who was under medical care.

This brings the total COVID-19 related deaths in the district to 32. Polk County has had a total of 13 COVID-19 related deaths; Seward County remains at 8. Butler County increases to 6, and York County 5 COVID-19 related deaths.

In the past 3 days, there have been 129 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the Four Corners District (November 28-30):

York County had 58 new cases for a total of 1,073.

Seward County had 34 new cases for a total of 1,294.

Butler County added 21 new cases for 597 total cases.

Polk County had 16 new cases for 423 cases total.

The total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners District is 3,387. There have been 721 new cases in the past 14 days, with 335 of those cases recorded in the past 7 days.

For questions about COVID-19, please contact Four Corners at 402-362-2621 or visit the website at www.fourcorners.ne.gov.