Four Corners Health Department COVID-19 Updates: Latest Cases, Data, and Reporting 2 New Deaths
There have been 84 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the Four Corners District in the past 2 days (October 22-23):
- York County had 32 new cases for a total of 446.
- Butler County added 13 new cases for 259 total cases.
- Seward County had 29 new cases for a total of 474.
- Polk County had 10 new cases for 208 cases total.
Over the past 2 weeks (14 days), the totals for each county are as follows (these recent cases represent most of our active cases):
- Butler County—96
- Polk County—86
- Seward County—151
- York County–177
The total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners District is 1,387. There have been 510 new cases in the past 14 days; 254 of those occurred in the past 7 days.
In the past 7 days, the age breakdown of the cases is:
AGE #Cases %
0-12 14 6
Teens 26 10
20s 30 12
30s 27 11
40s 27 11
50s 34 13
60s 44 17
70s 29 11
80s 13 5
90s 9 4
100+ 1 <1
TOTAL 254 100
As of Friday (10/24/2020), Four Corners is saddened to report 2 new COVID-19 related deaths:
- A Polk County man in his 80’s, who had been hospitalized; and
- A Polk County woman in her 80’s, who had also been in medical care.
This brings the total deaths to 13: 7 in Polk County, 3 in Seward County, 2 in Butler County, and 1 in York County.
Four Corners reminds everyone to Avoid the 3 C’s: Crowded Places, Close Contact and Confined Spaces. Remember to wash your hands often and wear a face mask that covers your nose and mouth.