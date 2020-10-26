Four Corners Health Department COVID-19 Updates: Latest Cases, Data, and Reporting 2 New Deaths

There have been 84 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the Four Corners District in the past 2 days (October 22-23):

York County had 32 new cases for a total of 446.

Butler County added 13 new cases for 259 total cases.

Seward County had 29 new cases for a total of 474.

Polk County had 10 new cases for 208 cases total.

Over the past 2 weeks (14 days), the totals for each county are as follows (these recent cases represent most of our active cases):

Butler County—96

Polk County—86

Seward County—151

York County–177

The total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners District is 1,387. There have been 510 new cases in the past 14 days; 254 of those occurred in the past 7 days.

In the past 7 days, the age breakdown of the cases is:

AGE #Cases %

0-12 14 6

Teens 26 10

20s 30 12

30s 27 11

40s 27 11

50s 34 13

60s 44 17

70s 29 11

80s 13 5

90s 9 4

100+ 1 <1

TOTAL 254 100

As of Friday (10/24/2020), Four Corners is saddened to report 2 new COVID-19 related deaths:

A Polk County man in his 80’s, who had been hospitalized; and

A Polk County woman in her 80’s, who had also been in medical care.

This brings the total deaths to 13: 7 in Polk County, 3 in Seward County, 2 in Butler County, and 1 in York County.

Four Corners reminds everyone to Avoid the 3 C’s: Crowded Places, Close Contact and Confined Spaces. Remember to wash your hands often and wear a face mask that covers your nose and mouth.