BY Four Corners Health Department | October 26, 2020
Four Corners Health Department COVID-19 Updates:  Latest Cases, Data, and Reporting 2 New Deaths

There have been 84 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the Four Corners District in the past 2 days (October 22-23):

  • York County had 32 new cases for a total of 446.
  • Butler County added 13 new cases for 259 total cases.
  • Seward County had 29 new cases for a total of 474.
  • Polk County had 10 new cases for 208 cases total.

Over the past 2 weeks (14 days), the totals for each county are as follows (these recent cases represent most of our active cases):

  • Butler County—96
  • Polk County—86
  • Seward County—151
  • York County–177

The total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners District is 1,387.  There have been 510 new cases in the past 14 days; 254 of those occurred in the past 7 days.

In the past 7 days, the age breakdown of the cases is:

            AGE                 #Cases             %

            0-12                 14                     6

            Teens               26                    10

            20s                   30                    12

            30s                   27                    11

            40s                   27                    11

            50s                   34                    13

            60s                   44                    17

            70s                   29                    11

            80s                   13                    5

            90s                   9                      4

            100+                1                      <1

            TOTAL             254                  100

As of Friday (10/24/2020), Four Corners is saddened to report 2 new COVID-19 related deaths:

  • A Polk County man in his 80’s, who had been hospitalized; and
  • A Polk County woman in her 80’s, who had also been in medical care.

This brings the total deaths to 13:  7 in Polk County, 3 in Seward County, 2 in Butler County, and 1 in York County.

Four Corners reminds everyone to Avoid the 3 C’s:  Crowded Places, Close Contact and Confined Spaces.  Remember to wash your hands often and wear a face mask that covers your nose and mouth.

