Four Corners Health Department COVID-19 Updates

September 16, 2020—Please join us for our County Community Briefings taking place via Zoom tomorrow (Thursday, Sept. 17). These briefings provide important local COVID-19 updates, and you will hear from community leaders about how they are addressing issues during the pandemic. The briefing schedule is York County (8:30 am), Polk County (10 am), Seward County (1 pm) and Butler County (2:30 pm). Connection information can be found at www.fourcorners.ne.gov or by calling 402-362-2621.

The past 2-day total of COVID-19 cases has increased by 20 in the Four Corners District:

Seward County has 12 new cases for a total of 223, and 142 have recovered.

York County has 4 new cases to total 142, and 99 have recovered.

Butler County has 2 new cases for 106 total cases, and 73 have recovered.

Polk County adds 2 new cases for 43 cases total, and 25 have recovered.

The total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners District is 514, and 339 of those have recovered.

For questions or more information about COVID-19, please call Four Corners at 402-362-2621, email info@fourcorners.ne.gov or visit www.fourcorners.ne.gov.