Four Corners Health Department Daily COVID-19 Report

May 2, 2020—Four Corners Health Department announces two cases of COVID-19:

Polk County—A male in his 30’s has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating at home. This case is associated with a workplace outside the District.

Butler County—A male in his 50’s has been hospitalized and lab-confirmed for COVID-19. He and his contacts are associated with a workplace outside the District.

Four Corners District now totals 35 COVID-19 cases. Polk County has 9 cases, Butler 7, York remains at 11.