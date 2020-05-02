class="post-template-default single single-post postid-459014 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
Four Corners Health Department Daily COVID-19 Report | KRVN Radio

Four Corners Health Department Daily COVID-19 Report

BY Four Corners Health Department | May 2, 2020
Home News Regional News
Four Corners Health Department Daily COVID-19 Report

May 2, 2020—Four Corners Health Department announces two cases of COVID-19:

  • Polk County—A male in his 30’s has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating at home.  This case is associated with a workplace outside the District.
  • Butler County—A male in his 50’s has been hospitalized and lab-confirmed for COVID-19.  He and his contacts are associated with a workplace outside the District.

Four Corners District now totals 35 COVID-19 cases.  Polk County has 9 cases, Butler 7, York remains at 11.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments