Four Corners Health Department Daily COVID-19 Update

May 12, 2020—Four Corners Health Department is reporting 2 new cases of COVID-19 in the District; one in Butler County and one in Seward County.

The latest cases bring the total COVID-19 cases to 73 in the Four Corners District. York and Butler Counties each have 23 positives, Seward County 18, and Polk County remains at 9.

Of the 73 cases in the Four Corners District, a total of 34 have recovered from the virus.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath. Some have experienced a sore throat, a loss of taste and/or smell, headache and extreme tiredness. If you are experiencing these symptoms, call your medical provider to see if you may need to be tested.

Visit http://www.fourcorners.ne.gov/coronavirus-n-cov to see a copy of the Four Corners Directed Health Measures and associated guidance documents.