Four Corners Health Department Daily COVID-19 Update

BY Four Corners Health Department | May 13, 2020
May 13, 2020—Four Corners Health Department reports 4 new cases of COVID-19 in the District; 3 in York County and 1 in Seward County.

This brings the total COVID-19 cases to 77 in the Four Corners District.  York County has 26 positives; Butler County 23; Seward County 19, and Polk County remains at 9.

Of the 77 cases in the Four Corners District, a total of 36 have recovered from the virus.

From this point forward, due to the increased number of cases, we will be issuing local COVID-19 case reports every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday instead of daily.  The Four Corners website  http://www.fourcorners.ne.gov/coronavirus-n-cov will be updated daily with current, local COVID-19 case numbers.

