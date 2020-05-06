Four Corners Health Department Daily COVID-19 Update and Reminder Nebraska National Guard Testing Event Friday in Shelby

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-459881 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
BY Four Corners Health Department | May 6, 2020
May 6, 2020—Two new COVID-19 cases have been lab-confirmed in the Four Corners District, both in Butler County:

  • A male in his 50’s is self-isolating at home and upon investigation, is considered a case of community spread.
  • A female in her 40’s is self-isolating and is associated with other cases at a workplace outside the District.

Four Corners District has a total of 47 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19.  York County has 14 cases; Seward County 13; Butler County 11; and Polk County 9.

A Reminder:

The NE National Guard will be coming again to the Four Corners District on Friday, May 8, 2020 to provide free COVID-19 tests.  We encourage you to contact Four Corners about being tested if you

  • think you may have COVID-19 and/or have symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, loss of taste/smell)
  • have been exposed to someone with COVID-19
  • work in a high-risk profession.

If you would like to be tested in Shelby, NE on Friday, May 8, please call Four Corners at 402-362-2621 or email suzannep@fourcorners.ne.gov to reserve a spot on the schedule.

