Four Corners Health Department Daily COVID-19 Update

BY Four Corners Health Department | May 7, 2020
May 7, 2020—Four new COVID-19 cases have been lab-confirmed in the Four Corners District:

  • Seward County–A female in her 50’s is self-isolating at home and upon investigation, is considered a case of community spread.
  • Butler County–A female in her 30’s is self-isolating at home and is a close contact of another COVID-19 case.
  • Seward County—A female in her 30’s is self-isolating and her case is under investigation.
  • Butler County—A female in her 20’s is self-isolating and is associated with other cases at a workplace outside the Four Corners District.

Four Corners District has a total of 51 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19.  Seward County has 15 cases; York County 14; Butler County 13; and Polk County 9.

