YORK- According to Four Corners Health Department officials, two new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were identified on Sunday. This brings the health district to a total of seven cases. One of the new cases is in York County and the other is Polk County. Both are identified as community spread cases.
Four Corners Health Department District with seven lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19
