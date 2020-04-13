Four Corners Health Department District with seven lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-454549 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
BY KTMX/KAWL News Staff | April 13, 2020
YORK- According to Four Corners Health Department officials, two new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were identified on Sunday. This brings the health district to a total of seven cases. One of the new cases is in York County and the other is Polk County. Both are identified as community spread cases.

