Four Corners Health Department Has Second Positive Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Test

Four Corners Health Department reports a second lab confirmed COVID-19 case in York County. The new case is a female in her 30’s, and the situation is under investigation. More information will be forthcoming as available.

As we continue to address COVID-19 in our area, we remind you of our community goals: 1) To slow the spread of COVID-19 and, 2) To protect in particular individuals at increased risk for severe illness, including older adults and persons of any age with underlying health issues as well as Healthcare and critical infrastructure workers.

Symptoms of the disease include a fever, cough, or shortness of breath. If you have COVID-19 symptoms, call your health care provider and tell them how you are feeling. Please notify them of any potential exposure to a confirmed case of the COVID-19. It’s important that you call ahead before you go to the doctor’s office. Do not go to the emergency room unless it is essential.

To reduce the spread of the virus, residents stay home as much as possible and practice social distancing (at least 6 feet between you and another person). Practice frequent hand washing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use a hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol. Cover your nose and mouth when you cough or sneeze. Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands. Clean and disinfect surfaces regularly.