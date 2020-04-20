Four Corners Health Department Health District COVID-19 Cases now at 15

YORK- There are now 15 cases of COVID-19 in the Four Corners Health Department as two more lab-confirmed cases have been identified. The two cases are a pair of males, each in their 40’s, one from Seward County and the other from York County. Both are at home self-isolating and contacts are self-quarantining.

Executive Director of the Four Corners Health Department, Laura McDougall, says that they have also identified people who visited Ace-Rent-To-Own in York on Monday, April 13th during regular store hours as they possibly have been exposed to COVID-19. The store had previously implemented extra infection control exposures, so this is considered a low-risk situation. Four Corners Health Department has advised that the potential exposures to monitor potential symptoms, through April 28th, and to diligently practice social distancing. McDougall also says that if symptoms arise to contact a medical provider and to isolate immediately.

The breakdown of cases in the Four Corners Health Department Health District is as follows: York County-7, Polk County-5, Seward County-2, and Butler County-1.