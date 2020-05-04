Four Corners Health Department Reports 7 Additional Cases of COVID-19

May 4, 2020—Four Corners announces 7 new cases of COVID-19 in local residents:

 A female in her 20’s in York County was exposed at a workplace outside the District.

 A male in his 60’s in York County is self-isolating, and is a case of community spread.

 A female in her 50’s in Seward County is a close contact of a known case.

 A female in her 50’s in Seward County is self-isolating. Her case is being investigated.

 A male in his 50’s in Seward County was exposed at a workplace outside the District.

 A female in her 50’s in Butler County is a close contact of a known case.

 A female in her 40’s in Seward County is a close contact of a known case.

Four Corners District total has risen to 42 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19. York County has 13 cases; Seward County 12; Polk County 9; and Butler County 8. Total recovered individuals are 26. The month of May holds many special events for families, including graduations. It’s a good time for all of us to be reminded of the current travel restrictions. Here are some things to keep in mind as you make plans. The info below is based on the new Directed Health Measures, and NE Dept of Health and Human Services Travel Guidance.

 Travelers arriving from out of state should self-quarantine and self-monitor for 14 days. If your guests are staying less than 14 days in Nebraska, they should self-quarantine and self-monitor for the duration of their stay.

 As a resident of Nebraska, if you return from out-of-state travel, you should self-quarantine and self-monitor for 14 days.

 If you host an event, the gathering size should be 10 or less people. Continue to encourage 6 feet distance between the different family units.

 Have hand sanitizer available and clean regularly high touch surfaces. Contact Four Corners for any questions. Call 877-337 3573. Send email to info@fourcorners.ne.gov Visit the website at www.fourcorners.ne.gov