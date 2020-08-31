Four Corners Health Department Reports Its Third COVID-19 Related Death; Update on Case Numbers

August 31, 2020—A third COVID-19 related death is being reported in the Four Corners District. The recent death of a Polk County man is the first COVID-19 related death recorded in the county. He was in his 70s and had significant underlying health conditions.

“We offer our most sincere sympathies to his family, and ask that everyone continue to take steps to protect each other from this virus,” says Laura McDougall, Director of the Four Corners Health Department.

The past 3-day total of COVID-19 cases has increased by 17 in the Four Corners District:

Butler County has 10 new cases for 95 cases total, and 58 have recovered.

York County has 3 new cases to total 115, and 80 have recovered.

Seward County has 3 new cases for a total of 181 cases, and 105 have recovered.

Polk County has one new case, and the person has died. Polk County is at 31 cases total, and 24 have recovered.

The total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners District is 422, and 267 of those have recovered. There have been 3 COVID-related deaths.

For questions or more information about COVID-19, please call Four Corners at 402-362-2621, email info@fourcorners.ne.gov or visit www.fourcorners.ne.gov.