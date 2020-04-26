class="post-template-default single single-post postid-457640 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
Four Corners Health Department Reports New Cases of COVID-19 in Butler and York Counties | KRVN Radio

Four Corners Health Department Reports New Cases of COVID-19 in Butler and York Counties

BY Four Corners Health Department | April 26, 2020
Four Corners Health Department Reports New Cases of COVID-19 in Butler and York Counties

Butler County has its second lab-confirmed case of COVID-19.  A male in his 30s has tested positive as a result of workplace testing outside the Four Corners District.  He is self-isolating at home.

A woman in her 50’s from York County has also been lab-confirmed with COVID-19.  She is a direct contact of an earlier case in York County, and is self-isolating at home.

This brings the Four Corners total COVID-19 cases to 24.  Butler County has 2 confirmed cases, York County 11, Seward County 6 and Polk County 5.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
