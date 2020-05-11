Four Corners Health Department Reports Thirteen New COVID-19 Cases

May 11, 2020—Four Corners Health Department is reporting 13 new cases of COVID-19 in the District. Seven of the new positives are from York County, and six from Butler County.

The latest cases bring the total COVID-19 cases to 71 in the Four Corners District. York County has 23 positives, Butler County 22, Seward County 17, and Polk County remains at 9.

One case investigation has determined that there has been a low-risk community exposure for those people who were in the Subway (404 E St) in David City, NE, on

Monday, May 4, 2020 from 10:20 am–3:00 pm

Tuesday, May 5, 2020 from 10:45 am—2:30 pm

Wednesday May 6, 2020 from 9:30 am—3:00 pm.

This is considered a LOW-RISK exposure because the individual wore a mask during their time at Subway. The team at the Subway location actively disinfects surfaces, promotes handwashing, has installed plexiglass shields, and has a sanitation program in place as part of their infection control protocols. Management at Subway requires social distancing in the venue and the use of masks by staff. In addition, there is no current evidence that takeout or drive-thru meals will increase the chances of getting sick with COVID-19.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath. Some have experienced a sore throat, a loss of taste and/or smell, headache and extreme tiredness. If you are experiencing these symptoms, call your medical provider to see if you may need to be tested.

Visit http://www.fourcorners.ne.gov/coronavirus-n-cov to see a copy of the Four Corners Directed Health Measures and associated guidance documents.