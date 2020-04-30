Four Corners Health Department Reports Three New Cases of COVID-19

April 30, 2020—As of today, Four Corners Health Department (serving Butler, Polk, Seward and York Counties) reports three new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19:

Seward County—A male, who is a minor, who is isolating at home. His COVID-19 disease is a result of community transmission outside the district.

Butler County—A female in her 40’s, who is self-isolating at home. She works outside the district where additional cases have been found.

Butler County—A male in his 60s, who is self-isolating at home. He works outside the district where additional cases are being identified.

This brings the total of COVID-19 cases to 31 in the Four Corners District. Butler has 5 cases, Polk 7, Seward 8 and York 11. There are now 20 recovered individuals.

New guidelines are available on the Four Corners website to help our communities adapt to the new Directed Health Measures that will take effect on May 4, 2020. Visit the Directed Health Measures section at http://www.fourcorners.ne.gov/coronavirus-n-cov to see new guidelines for:

Restaurant In-Room Dining Reopening

Nebraska Dental Association Dental Office Opening Protocols

Guidelines for the Conduct of Faith-Based Services

If you have questions related to implementing the new measures, please contact Four Corners via the website www.fourcorners.ne.gov or call 402-362-2621.