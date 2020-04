Four Corners Health Department reports two new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Polk County. A male in his 50s and female in her 20s have tested positive and are both self-isolating at home. Both cases are related and originated at a worksite outside the District.

This brings the Four Corners total COVID-19 cases to 28. Polk County has increased to 7 cases, York County has 11, Seward County 7 (including 1 death), and Butler County 3. A total of 16 people have recovered from the virus.