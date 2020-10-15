Four Corners Health Department Surpasses 1,000 Total COVID-19 Cases

There have been 99 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the Four Corners District in the past 2 days (October 13-14):

York County had 38 new cases for a total of 329.

Seward County had 25 new cases for a total of 365.

Polk County had 24 new cases for 163 cases total.

Butler County added 12 new cases for 186 total cases.

The total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners District is 1,043. There have been 377 new cases in the past 14 days; 228 of those occurred in the past 7 days.

Please join us for our County Community Briefings taking place via Zoom tomorrow (Thursday, October 15). These briefings provide important local COVID-19 updates, and you will hear from community leaders about how they are addressing issues during the pandemic. The briefing schedule is York County (8:30 am), Polk County (10 am), Seward County (1 pm) and Butler County (2:30 pm). Connection information can be found at www.fourcorners.ne.gov or by calling 402-362-2621.

For questions or more information about COVID-19, please call Four Corners at 402-362-2621, email info@fourcorners.ne.gov or visit www.fourcorners.ne.gov.