class="post-template-default single single-post postid-491370 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
Four Corners Health Department Surpasses 1,000 Total COVID-19 Cases | KRVN Radio

Four Corners Health Department Surpasses 1,000 Total COVID-19 Cases

BY Four Corners Health Department | October 15, 2020
Home News Coronavirus Information
Four Corners Health Department Surpasses 1,000 Total COVID-19 Cases

There have been 99 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the Four Corners District in the past 2 days (October 13-14):

  • York County had 38 new cases for a total of 329.
  • Seward County had 25 new cases for a total of 365.
  • Polk County had 24 new cases for 163 cases total.
  • Butler County added 12 new cases for 186 total cases.

The total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners District is 1,043.  There have been 377 new cases in the past 14 days; 228 of those occurred in the past 7 days.

Please join us for our County Community Briefings taking place via Zoom tomorrow (Thursday, October 15).  These briefings provide important local COVID-19 updates, and you will hear from community leaders about how they are addressing issues during the pandemic.  The briefing schedule is York County (8:30 am), Polk County (10 am), Seward County (1 pm) and Butler County (2:30 pm).  Connection information can be found at www.fourcorners.ne.gov or by calling 402-362-2621.

For questions or more information about COVID-19, please call Four Corners at 402-362-2621, email info@fourcorners.ne.gov or visit www.fourcorners.ne.gov.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: