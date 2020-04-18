Four Corners Health Department Update on COVID-19 Case Numbers for Saturday

Two more laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 are being reported by the Four Corners Health Department for Saturday, April 18, 2020:

Seward County: A male in his 40’s tested positive for COVID-19. He is self-isolating at home and his contacts are quarantining.

York County: A male in his 40’s has been tested and diagnosed with COVID-19. He is also isolating himself at home. Four Corners is tracing contacts and notifying those identified to self-quarantine.

Lastly, Four Corners has identified that people who visited the Ace Rent-To-Own in the city of York on Monday April 13, during regular store hours, have possibly been exposed to COVID-19. The Ace-Rent-To-Own, located at 700 S. Lincoln Ave. in York, had previously implemented extra infection control precautions within the store, so this is considered a low-risk exposure situation. However, for those visiting the store that day, Four Corners advises those people to monitor themselves for fever, cough and shortness of breath through Tuesday, April 28, and diligently practice social distancing. If symptoms develop, please isolate immediately and contact your medical provider.

Saturday’s newest COVID-19 cases bring the Four Corners District total to 15. York County total is 7, Polk County 5, Seward County 2 and Butler County has 1.

For concerns or questions, please contact the Four Corners Health Department at 402-362-2621, info@fourcorners.ne.gov or visit the website www.fourcorners.ne.gov.