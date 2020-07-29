Four Corners Health District COVID-19 Update

July 29, 2020—The past 2-day total of COVID-19 cases has risen by 12 in the Four Corners District:

Seward County has 7 new cases for a total of 77 cases, and 61 have recovered.

York County has 4 new cases for a total of 68 cases, and 58 have recovered.

Polk County has 1 new case for 21 cases total, and 15 have recovered.

Butler County remains at 55 cases, and 49 have recovered.

The total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners District is 221, and 183 of those have recovered.

For questions or more information about COVID-19, please call Four Corners at 402-362-2621, email info@fourcorners.ne.gov or visit www.fourcorners.ne.gov.