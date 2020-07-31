class="post-template-default single single-post postid-476538 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
Four Corners Health District COVID-19 Update | KRVN Radio

Four Corners Health District COVID-19 Update

BY Four Corners Health Department | July 31, 2020
Home News Regional News
Four Corners Health District COVID-19 Update

July 31, 2020—The past 2-day total of COVID-19 cases has risen by 26 in the Four Corners District:

  • Seward County has 21 new cases for a total of 98 cases, and 61 have recovered.
  • York County has 1 new cases for a total of 69 cases, and 58 have recovered.
  • Polk County has 1 new case for 22 cases total, and 15 have recovered.
  • Butler County has 3 new cases for 58 cases total, and 49 have recovered.

The total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners District is 247, and 183 of those have recovered.

Everyone can take steps to reduce their risk of getting sick:

  • Practice social distancing by staying at least 6 feet away from others
  • Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
  • Stay away from people who are sick
  • Wear a cloth face covering when out in public
  • Cover coughs and sneezes
  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces

More information on people on personal and social activities visit:  https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/personal-social-activities.html

For questions or more information about COVID-19, please call Four Corners at 402-362-2621, email info@fourcorners.ne.gov or visit www.fourcorners.ne.gov.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: