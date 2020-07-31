Four Corners Health District COVID-19 Update

July 31, 2020—The past 2-day total of COVID-19 cases has risen by 26 in the Four Corners District:

Seward County has 21 new cases for a total of 98 cases, and 61 have recovered.

York County has 1 new cases for a total of 69 cases, and 58 have recovered.

Polk County has 1 new case for 22 cases total, and 15 have recovered.

Butler County has 3 new cases for 58 cases total, and 49 have recovered.

The total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners District is 247, and 183 of those have recovered.

Everyone can take steps to reduce their risk of getting sick:

Practice social distancing by staying at least 6 feet away from others

Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

Stay away from people who are sick

Wear a cloth face covering when out in public

Cover coughs and sneezes

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces

More information on people on personal and social activities visit: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/personal-social-activities.html

For questions or more information about COVID-19, please call Four Corners at 402-362-2621, email info@fourcorners.ne.gov or visit www.fourcorners.ne.gov.