Four Corners Health District COVID-19 Update

August 3, 2020â€”The past 3-day total of COVID-19 cases has risen by 17 in the Four Corners District:

Seward County has 11 new cases for a total of 109 cases, and 61 have recovered.

York County has 5 new cases for a total of 74 cases, and 58 have recovered.

Polk County has 1 new case for 23 cases total, and 15 have recovered.

Butler County remains at 58 cases total, and 49 have recovered.

The total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners District is 264, and 183 of those have recovered.

For questions or more information about COVID-19, please call Four Corners at 402-362-2621, emailÂ info@fourcorners.ne.govÂ or visitÂ www.fourcorners.ne.gov.