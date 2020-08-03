class="post-template-default single single-post postid-476857 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
Four Corners Health District COVID-19 Update | KRVN Radio

Four Corners Health District COVID-19 Update

BY Four Corners Health Department | August 3, 2020
Home News Coronavirus Information
Four Corners Health District COVID-19 Update

August 3, 2020â€”The past 3-day total of COVID-19 cases has risen by 17 in the Four Corners District:

  • Seward County has 11 new cases for a total of 109 cases, and 61 have recovered.
  • York County has 5 new cases for a total of 74 cases, and 58 have recovered.
  • Polk County has 1 new case for 23 cases total, and 15 have recovered.
  • Butler County remains at 58 cases total, and 49 have recovered.

The total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners District is 264, and 183 of those have recovered.

For questions or more information about COVID-19, please call Four Corners at 402-362-2621, emailÂ info@fourcorners.ne.govÂ or visitÂ www.fourcorners.ne.gov.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: