Four Corners Health District COVID-19 Update

BY Four Corners Health Department | August 6, 2020
August 5, 2020—The past 2-day total of COVID-19 cases has risen by 11 in the Four Corners District:

  • Seward County has 5 new cases for a total of 114 cases, and 67 have recovered.
  • York County has 4 new cases for a total of 78 cases, and 59 have recovered.
  • Polk County has 1 new case for 24 cases total, and 18 have recovered.
  • Butler County has 1 new case for 59 cases total, and 51 have recovered.

The total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners District is 275, and 195 of those have recovered.

For questions or more information about COVID-19, please call Four Corners at 402-362-2621, email info@fourcorners.ne.gov or visit www.fourcorners.ne.gov.

