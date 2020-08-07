class="post-template-default single single-post postid-477790 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
BY Four Corners Health Department | August 7, 2020
Four Corners Health District COVID-19 Update

August 7, 2020—The past 2-day total of COVID-19 cases has risen by 9 in the Four Corners District:

  • Seward County has 5 new cases for a total of 119 cases, and 69 have recovered.
  • York County has 2 new cases for a total of 80 cases, and 60 have recovered.
  • Butler County has 2 new case for 61 cases total, and 51 have recovered.
  • Polk County remains at 24 cases, and 18 have recovered.

The total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners District is 284, and 198 of those have recovered.

